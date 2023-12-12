Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after buying an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.50 per share, with a total value of 359,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,893,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,067,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,475,724 shares of company stock valued at $34,075,092 in the last three months.

NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 177,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 13.78 and its 200 day moving average is 15.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 17.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

