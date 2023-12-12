Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,795 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Alliance Resource Partners makes up approximately 1.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alliance Resource Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 113,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

