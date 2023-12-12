Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 506,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust accounts for 2.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 203,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,442. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,688.45% and a net margin of 97.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

