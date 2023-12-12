Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 453,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

