Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,851,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $16,177,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.