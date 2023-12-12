Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $10.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 5.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,156. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.