Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $280,000 Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 56.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 121,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,501. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

