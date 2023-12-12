Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $8.03 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 452,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up about 4.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 654,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,958. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

