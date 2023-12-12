Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 265,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 2.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 553.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,831. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

