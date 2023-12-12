Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,029,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 103,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 104,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 21,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,455.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,455.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

