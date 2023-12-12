Private Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,543 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America comprises 2.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 12.56% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth $6,486,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 782,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 103,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 579,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 108,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

