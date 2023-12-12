Private Capital Management LLC Has $9.87 Million Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Stoneridge comprises about 1.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Stoneridge worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,732. The stock has a market cap of $472.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.83.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

