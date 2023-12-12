Private Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of VEU traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. 870,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.