Private Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.04. 309,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

