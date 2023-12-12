Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 378,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,920. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.