Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 1,367,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,377. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

