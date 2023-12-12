Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,879,000 after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,365,000 after acquiring an additional 74,649 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,242,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.16. The company had a trading volume of 478,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,370. The firm has a market cap of $555.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $586.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

