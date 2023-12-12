Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,419. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

