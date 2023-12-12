Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVX traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.26. 1,589,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.