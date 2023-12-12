Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS QUAL traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,204 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.