Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.52. The stock had a trading volume of 890,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.36 and its 200 day moving average is $404.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $424.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.