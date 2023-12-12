Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $145.29. 231,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,387. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

