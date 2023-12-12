Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,630 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.06. 157,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

