Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 187,881 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 203,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,935. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.