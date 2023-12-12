Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 226.3% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,879,000 after buying an additional 78,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,365,000 after buying an additional 74,649 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $15,242,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,616,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $582.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,164. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.86. The company has a market cap of $553.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

