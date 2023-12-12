ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $26.62

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.62, but opened at $25.33. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 1,143,867 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

