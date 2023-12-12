ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Position Raised by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QID traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 7,960,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,097,695. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

