ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Trading Up 5.3%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 2,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

