PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in PVH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

