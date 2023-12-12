PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $99.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NYSE PVH opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $111.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 142,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

