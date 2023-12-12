QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QHSLab Stock Up 46.7 %

OTCMKTS USAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. QHSLab has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.