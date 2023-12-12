QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QHSLab Stock Up 46.7 %

OTCMKTS USAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. QHSLab has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

