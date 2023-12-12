QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Buys 49 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £147.98 ($185.76).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Steve Wadey bought 47 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($188.21).

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QQ traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 306.40 ($3.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 382.40 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,702.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 332.75.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.84) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.65) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.27) to GBX 390 ($4.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.40 ($5.58).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

