Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 545,800 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $80,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. 125,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,399. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- How to Invest in Social Media
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.