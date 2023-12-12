Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75,153 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,146,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.