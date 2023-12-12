Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $56.31 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,811 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.3% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $56,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.39. 87,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

