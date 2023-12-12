Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $72.69 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,879.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.7% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $72,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,290.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,029.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,999.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,307.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

