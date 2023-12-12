Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,026 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.42. 522,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.84.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

