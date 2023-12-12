Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $93.82 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,311,003 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $93,815,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 2.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,058 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,837 shares of company stock worth $43,671,435. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,363,926. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

