Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66,379 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $626.69. 197,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,683. The stock has a market cap of $285.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.44 and a 200 day moving average of $529.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

