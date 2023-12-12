Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $113.09 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 432,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,090,000. Tesla makes up about 2.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $234.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,878,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,021,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.82 and a 200 day moving average of $245.57. The stock has a market cap of $746.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

