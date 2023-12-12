Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 2,575,300 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,575,300 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 2.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Suncor Energy worth $87,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 157,443 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 321,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,078. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

