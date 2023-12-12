Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 53,143 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,792,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, hitting $970.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,238. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $947.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $938.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

