Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 21,889 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

