Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 363,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363,700 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.7% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $74,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.48. 27,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

