Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,708 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,386. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

