Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 63,953 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,953 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,512. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.