Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $46.95 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 795,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,950,000. Nutrien comprises about 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.16% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after purchasing an additional 773,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,346. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

