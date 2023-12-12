Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68,366 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 2.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $86,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 85.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 351,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 423,034 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 184,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $463.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $498.73. 128,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.