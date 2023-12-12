Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. 355,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.