Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,482,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $490.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

